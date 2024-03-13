Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

Explore Closing arguments begin in trial for 2019 fatal shooting of Dayton detective

On or about Feb. 3, he held a knife to a woman’s throat while sexually abusing her, according to the affidavit. The woman is known to Large.

He then reportedly forced the woman to get into her vehicle with him to go to the gas station. The woman was able to escape from Large and he fled in her vehicle, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Large on Tuesday.