Man accused of shooting at coworker in Dayton grocery store

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday Byrd was reportedly working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. North Gettysburg Avenue when he got into an argument with a coworker.

The coworker told police Byrd challenged him to fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to court documents.

Byrd allegedly shot at his coworker four or five times before fleeing. Officers responded to the grocery store and found bullet strikes and damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video of the incident and noted three women and another man were near the meat counter during the gunfire and were at risk of being injured, according to an affidavit. Police are working to identify the other four people.

As of Tuesday afternoon Byrd was not in custody.