Man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

A man has been charged after he reportedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 75 North in Harrison Twp. on Friday.

Jerome Foster, 49, is facing on count of felonious assault in Vandalia Municipal Court. His bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday.

The investigation began Friday after Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. An investigation revealed the shooting took place on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

“The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting.”

The suspect was identified as Foster on Monday and he was taken into custody.

