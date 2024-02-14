Man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

The investigation began Friday after Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. An investigation revealed the shooting took place on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

“The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting.”

The suspect was identified as Foster on Monday and he was taken into custody.