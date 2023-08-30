Man accused of stealing ex’s SUV, shooting her in the foot in Dayton

A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend and then stole her SUV earlier this week in Dayton.

Dawone A. Hodge, 30, was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Hodge’s ex told police she was at his South Williams Street residence early Sunday morning when he got angry with her, an affidavit read.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” according to court documents.

He then reportedly took her SUV and fled before police arrived on the scene.

The woman was hospitalized and needed surgery due to the gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. Her SUV was recovered later.