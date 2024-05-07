Man accused of taking girl to Harrison Twp. motel charged with attempted rape

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Baziromwabo took a girl April 26 to the Traveler’s Motel at 2822 N. Dixie Drive “after deceptively stating he was taking her home,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

Baziromwabo took the girl to a motel with the intent to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

“The victim fled the motel room and the defendant grabbed her arm, forcing her to stay before she was able to break free and run away,” the document read.

Baziromwabo is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.