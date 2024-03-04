Man accused of throwing 8-year-old against wall, cutting his hand

A person reported Marcus Gillis had assaulted their 8-year-old son with a knife before fleeing, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Officers noted the boy had a cut on his left hand between his thumb and index finger. The boy received stitches at Dayton Children’s Hospital as a result.

During an interview with investigators, the boy said Gillis cut his hand with a knife after throwing him against a wall and threatening to cut him, according to an affidavit.

Gillis was arrested on East Fourth Street early Feb. 26. The 31-year-old is facing one count of felonious assault.

His bail was set at $100,000 last week.