Man arrested after machete used to steal car, police chase in Dayton

Investigators learned a possible location of the car and saturated the area.

Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit began. Crews successfully deployed tire deflation devices multiple times during the pursuit, said Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

The chase ended after an officer used a precision immobilization technique.

Cruiser camera footage showed the Honda weaving through traffic during the chase.

At one point, the car narrowly missed a school bus turning at an intersection and clipped a mirror on another car.

The pursuit lasted approximately 11 minutes, Ponichtera said. The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the aggravated robbery, according to police.