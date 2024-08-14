Man arrested after machete used to steal car, police chase in Dayton

Local News
By
Aug 14, 2024
X

Dayton police arrested a 35-year-old man who reportedly used a machete in an aggravated robbery and then led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for an aggravated robbery. The suspect used a machete and stole a grey Honda Accord, according to Dayton police.

Investigators learned a possible location of the car and saturated the area.

Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit began. Crews successfully deployed tire deflation devices multiple times during the pursuit, said Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

ExploreJuvenile arrested after fire breaks out at Wright brothers’ factory in Dayton

The chase ended after an officer used a precision immobilization technique.

Cruiser camera footage showed the Honda weaving through traffic during the chase.

At one point, the car narrowly missed a school bus turning at an intersection and clipped a mirror on another car.

The pursuit lasted approximately 11 minutes, Ponichtera said. The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the aggravated robbery, according to police.

In Other News
1
1 dead after crash sends pickup rolling into Clayton house
2
Paving work on Ohio 48 in Oakwood to resume
3
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Greene County crash
4
Troopers ID motorcyclist who dies in Turtlecreek Twp. crash
5
Dayton police remind drivers of traffic laws as students return to...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top