Man arrested after machete used to steal car, police chase in Dayton

Dayton police arrested a 35-year-old man who reportedly used a machete in an aggravated robbery and then led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for an aggravated robbery. The suspect used a machete and stole a grey Honda Accord, according to Dayton police.
Investigators learned a possible location of the car and saturated the area.
Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit began. Crews successfully deployed tire deflation devices multiple times during the pursuit, said Lt. Mark Ponichtera.
The chase ended after an officer used a precision immobilization technique.
Cruiser camera footage showed the Honda weaving through traffic during the chase.
At one point, the car narrowly missed a school bus turning at an intersection and clipped a mirror on another car.
The pursuit lasted approximately 11 minutes, Ponichtera said. The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the aggravated robbery, according to police.
