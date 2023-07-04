Man arrives at Kettering Health following reported stabbing in Miamisburg

A man who walked into Kettering Health Main Campus Tuesday morning reported he was stabbed in Miamisburg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The man showed up at the hospital around 5:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. He said he was stabbed by an unknown man in the 200 block of South Heincke Road in Miamisburg, dispatch said.

Information on the man’s injuries and condition were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.