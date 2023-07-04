BreakingNews
Camara signs guaranteed contract with Suns
X

Man arrives at Kettering Health following reported stabbing in Miamisburg

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

A man who walked into Kettering Health Main Campus Tuesday morning reported he was stabbed in Miamisburg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The man showed up at the hospital around 5:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. He said he was stabbed by an unknown man in the 200 block of South Heincke Road in Miamisburg, dispatch said.

Information on the man’s injuries and condition were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
Fourth of July forecast: Hot, mostly sunny and seasonable
2
Local cities, parks quick to serve up pickleball courts as game grows...
3
Bowling operators changing to keep lanes, facilities attractive
4
Tail tale has happy ending
5
Service restored after storms knocked out power to thousands across...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top