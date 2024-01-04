Man charged after reportedly shooting at woman, infant in Dayton

BreakingNews
A man who allegedly shot at a woman and her infant in Dayton is facing charges.

On New Year’s Day, Dayton police responded to the 4400 block of Germantown Pike on a report of shots fired.

Officers met with a woman who told them a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jayson Day-Part, shot at her and her infant, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Mr. Day had previously threatened to shoot (the infant) because she had filed criminal charges against him for stealing a car,” an affidavit read.

ExploreMan accused of beating woman for hours, sexually abusing her in Harrison Twp.

The woman reportedly saw Day-Part at a gas station prior to the shooting.

He followed to her apartment and then got out of his vehicle and began shooting in her direction, according to court documents. An unknown person was with Day-Part.

The woman was “100% certain (Day-Part) was one of the two shooters,” according to an affidavit.

Day-Part was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is facing two counts of felonious assault. Day-Part’s bond was set at $200,000 on Thursday.

