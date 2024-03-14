Man charged in hit-skip crash that seriously injured 2 in Clayton

A man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash last summer in Clayton that seriously injured two women.
Ryan Dale Pensinger, 31, is facing vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident charges, according to Vandalia Municipal Court.
Around 11:51 p.m. on July 27, Pensinger was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado north on Westbrook Road and drove off the side of the road while negotiating a curb, accoridng to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The truck continued back onto the road on state Route 49 and crossed a raised median before hitting a 2017 Kia Soul traveling northwest on state Route 49. The impact pushed the Kia off the road and into a traffic sign.
Pensinger then fled the scene, according to court records.
Two women in the Kia, the 51-year-old driver and a 33-year-old passenger, were taken to area hospials with serious injuries.
