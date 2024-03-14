Man charged in hit-skip crash that seriously injured 2 in Clayton

Around 11:51 p.m. on July 27, Pensinger was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado north on Westbrook Road and drove off the side of the road while negotiating a curb, accoridng to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck continued back onto the road on state Route 49 and crossed a raised median before hitting a 2017 Kia Soul traveling northwest on state Route 49. The impact pushed the Kia off the road and into a traffic sign.

Pensinger then fled the scene, according to court records.

Two women in the Kia, the 51-year-old driver and a 33-year-old passenger, were taken to area hospials with serious injuries.