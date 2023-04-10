Man charged with reckless homicide in Miami County death called ‘accidental’

“Mason said he showed her his 40-caliber handgun and in the process, had an accidental discharge, which struck Michelle in the chest.” He further stated he panicked, covered her body with a blanket and left in his pickup truck, the affidavit said.

The murder charge filed in county Municipal Court will be dismissed.

The reckless homicide charge carries a maximum penalty, if convicted, of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Mason is homeless, but grew up in the area and has relatives locally, Public Defender Jack Hemm told Judge Jeannine Pratt. He said Mason was working to find a place to live if he could post bail.

Mason’s new bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 17 in Pratt’s court.