Man convicted in murder of Miamisburg teen sentenced to 30 years to life

A man found guilty of killing an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School student in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
In May, Chaz Mitchell Gillilan, 32, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability in connection to the death of Noah Kinser.
His trial began May 17 with the jury returning its verdict on May 21, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official.
On Dec. 30, 2018, Kinser was shot and killed during a home invasion at his apartment on North First Street. A 14-year-old also was injured in the shooting.
Gillilan left Columbus to come to the Dayton area and was near the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to Miamisburg police.
He became a suspect after he reportedly made incriminating statements about his involvement in Kinser’s murder to multiple people. Gillilan’s DNA was also consistent with a mixed profile found on casings at the scene, according to court records.
Three other men were charged in the home invasion. Jason Churchill and Daniel Simone were charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools and having weapons while under disability charges, according to court records. Simone was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle as well.
Dante English was charged with tampering with evidence, insurance fraud, possession of criminal tools and arson.