Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Troy

A man died after a vehicle crashed into a tree Friday morning in Troy.
The crash was reported around 7:42 a.m. on Stonyridge Avenue.
Police believe the crash may have been related to a medical issue. A witness reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in a parking lot prior to the crash, police said.
The male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.
