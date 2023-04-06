Man dead, another critically injured following reported assault in Dayton

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating a reported assault earlier this week where a man was found dead and another was critically injured.
Police responded to the 500 block of Scranton Street around 3:12 a.m. Sunday.
“When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old male deceased and an injured 59-year-old male,” said Lt. Steven Bauer. “The 59-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”
Neither man’s identity has been released at this time.
“At this time it is believed the only two people involved in this incident are accounted for,” Bauer added.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is received.
