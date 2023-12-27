BreakingNews
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in death of Miamisburg man found burnt

Man dead following Christmas shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

A man is dead following a shooting in Dayton late Christmas night.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Dayton apartment complex late Christmas night.

Around 11:24 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a person shot in the stomach in the 100 block of Melba Street.

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Sgt. Justin Poe. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com if they wish to remain anonymous.

ExploreTroy Strawberry Festival organizers warn of scammers sending fake application

A woman who called 911 from her car and said there was a man who was shot on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“He’s breathing, but it looks like he’s shot in the stomach area,” she said.

The woman told the dispatcher she didn’t witness the shooting.

Additional information on the person’s condition was not available. It was not clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been arrested.

In Other News
1
Huffy parent company to consolidate Niner into Ohio operations
2
A look back at the top stories in the Dayton region in 2023
3
Year in review: Some of the top local busines stories of 2023
4
Area fire chief dies after suffering medical emergency on Christmas Eve
5
Reducing PFAS use, increasing semiconductor production, at odds

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top