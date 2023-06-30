Man dead following late-night shooting, crash in Dayton

A man died at the hospital following a shooting and crash late Thursday in Dayton.

Around 11:16 p.m., police responded to 4225 W. Third St. near the Westown Shopping Center. When officers arrived, they found a two-car crash and a male with obvious injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

“The injured male was removed to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced as deceased,” he added.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. They spoke to a suspect related to the incident, but the suspect is not in custody and not being sought after at this time, Bauer said.

The deceased’s identity has not been released.

