Man dead following late-night shooting, crash in Dayton

A man died at the hospital following a shooting and crash late Thursday in Dayton.
Around 11:16 p.m., police responded to 4225 W. Third St. near the Westown Shopping Center. When officers arrived, they found a two-car crash and a male with obvious injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
“The injured male was removed to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced as deceased,” he added.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. They spoke to a suspect related to the incident, but the suspect is not in custody and not being sought after at this time, Bauer said.
The deceased’s identity has not been released.
We will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Miami Valley air quality finally improves Friday; smoke could still...
2
Fireworks, firepit safety recommended as July 4 activities approach
3
Jail medical provider responds to inmate deaths, says opioid problem...
4
40 events to keep you busy in Dayton in July
5
Warren County start-up developing hypersonic turbo-ramjet engine for...
About the Author