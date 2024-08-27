Man dies after car hits guardrail, tree in eastern Warren County

A 75-year-old man died after a car went off the road and hit a guardrail and tree in eastern Warren County Monday morning.

Robert Hinman, of Morrow, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 northeast on U.S. 22 around 8:35 a.m. when the car went off the left side of the road near South Clarksville Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.