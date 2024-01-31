Man facing charges for reportedly ramming Kettering police cruisers

On Jan. 23, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on East Stroop Road for running a red light at the Woodman Drive intersection. When the vehicle approached Stonebridge Road it made a U-turn and fled, according to a Kettering police log.

Shortly after, police saw the vehicle turn north onto Woodman Drive. Officers followed it from a distance as the driver obeyed traffic laws and additional crews responded.

Explore Ohio Auditor of State asks public for tips on Eastern Gateway college fraud

When the vehicle entered the Shell gas station parking lot on East Dorothy Lane, police attempted to block the vehicle.

The vehicle intentionally backed into a police cruiser, causing extensive damage, according to the police log. When the suspect vehicle tried to go forward, it hit the door of a second cruiser.

Officers were able to take Love into custody without any additional incident.

Love’s bond was set at $50,000 last week, according to court documents. His next hearing is scheduled for Friday.