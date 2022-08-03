Man flees following deadly motorcycle crash in Warren County

Around 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was traveling south on Corwin Road in Washington Twp. on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She hit at embankment and went airborne, striking a parked trailer before landing in the road.

A 42-year-old old man on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle also going south on Corwin Road hit Chesser, causing him to lose control and drive off the right side of the road, according to OSHP. He then reportedly fled.