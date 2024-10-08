Man in stable condition after weekend shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 53-year-old man.
His injuries initially appeared to be life-threatening, but as of Tuesday morning the man was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded a shooting reported in the 100 block of Drummer Avenue.
When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, Bauer said.
Because injuries initially were considered life-threatening, homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
The shooting remains under investigation.
