Man in stable condition after weekend shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 53-year-old man.

His injuries initially appeared to be life-threatening, but as of Tuesday morning the man was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded a shooting reported in the 100 block of Drummer Avenue.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, Bauer said.

Because injuries initially were considered life-threatening, homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The shooting remains under investigation.

