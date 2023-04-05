X

Man in stable condition following early-morning shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A 23-year-old man is in stable condition and a woman was booked into jail following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Dayton.

The shooting took place on Riverside Drive around 3 a.m.

Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said the shooting is domestic-related and there is no danger to the public. Two children younger than 6 were reportedly present.

The man was originally in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable, Ponichtera said.

ExploreAfter some unusual Dayton weather moments in 2023, more storms possible today

A 22-year-old woman was detained at the scene and interviewed before she was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Charges will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to consider, according to police.

The woman’s identity has not been release because she has not been formally charged at this time.

Detectives from Dayton police’s Family Justice Center are handling the investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Kettering Health: Misconduct complaints not tied to donor funds
2
Man accused of breaking into home, holding Dayton family against their...
3
New electricity auction may lower AES Ohio ‘standard service’ rates
4
City reviewing nuisance list after newspaper offices erroneously...
5
Meet the candidates: 6 running for Dayton City Commission in May 2...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top