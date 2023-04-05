Man in stable condition following early-morning shooting in Dayton

A 23-year-old man is in stable condition and a woman was booked into jail following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Dayton.
The shooting took place on Riverside Drive around 3 a.m.
Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said the shooting is domestic-related and there is no danger to the public. Two children younger than 6 were reportedly present.
The man was originally in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable, Ponichtera said.
A 22-year-old woman was detained at the scene and interviewed before she was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Charges will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to consider, according to police.
The woman’s identity has not been release because she has not been formally charged at this time.
Detectives from Dayton police’s Family Justice Center are handling the investigation.
We will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author