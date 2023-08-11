BreakingNews
Man indicted, accused of trying to abduct 3-year-old girl from Dayton park

11 minutes ago
A 32-year-old man indicted Friday is accused of trying to abduct a 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.

Christopher Ganesh McMahon of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County common Pleas Court for attempt to commit abduction.

McMahon walked up and tried to abduct the 3-year-old girl the evening of Aug. 3 while she was swinging on the swings when she was with her family at the park on East Monument Avenue.

“A male who was with the girl tried to chase the defendant away, but he continued his attempt to take the girl,” a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office read. “Finally, the girl and her family members were able to get away, and they reported the incident to the Five Rivers MetroParks police.”

McMahon is free on $50,000 bond.

“This case is an example of every parent and caregiver’s worst fear — the taking of their child by a complete stranger. Thankfully, in this case, the little girl’s family members were able to prevent the defendant from taking the child and protected her,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

