Man indicted for OVI, vehicular assault in Warren County crash

Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

33 minutes ago
A Middletown man accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence is facing charges in a Turtlecreek Twp. crash that seriously injured another man last year.

John Dee Vicars, 63, was indicted on three counts of OVI and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

Just after 8 p.m. on March 5, 2023, a 25-year-old Middletown man was driving a 2005 Ford Focus south on Union Road. Vicars was driving a 2001 Ford Escape in the opposite direction and went left of center, hitting the Focus head on, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Both drivers were transported to Atrium Medical Center. The driver of the Focus had serious injuries and Vicars had minor injuries.

Vicars tested positive for amphetamines, cannabinoids and opiates, according to the crash report.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 10.

