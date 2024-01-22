Man indicted in double shooting that killed Trotwood woman

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 6. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 22, Dayton police responded to Kettering Health Dayton after a 28-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

The man was shot in the head and had surgery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers at the hospital learned there was a second victim at the scene on state Route 49 near Little Richmond Road.

Trotwood police found 22-year-old Dameka Bennett-Ross, of Trotwood, dead inside a vehicle.

An investigation determined Miller shot Bennett-Ross and the man from the back seat of the car, according to the prosecutor’s office.