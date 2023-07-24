Man injured in Dayton shooting Saturday

A man was injured in a shooting reported early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Dayton apartment complex.

At least two people called 911 just before 1 a.m. to report a man had been shot on Lakeridge Court. One woman told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch that she heard a crash and the shooting victim was in a car that hit her neighbor’s truck, according to dispatch records.

She didn’t see the shooting, but said there was a lot of blood. Additional information on his condition was not available.

The caller also said the man may have been repossessing a car when he was shot.

The suspect fled south toward Germantown Street, according to dispatch records. A police K9 responded to the scene in an attempt to track the suspect.

