Man killed in hit-skip pedestrian strike in Xenia

A preliminary inestigation revealed a silver or white vehicle was traveling south on Cincinnati Avenue when it hit the man as he was crossing the street, according to a press release from police.

The vehicle did not stop and continued south on Cincinnati Avenue.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released an image from a video camera. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a message at the department’s tip line at 937-347-1623.