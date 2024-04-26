BreakingNews
Man killed in hit-skip pedestrian strike in Xenia

Man killed in hit-skip pedestrian strike in Xenia

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A man who was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street in Xenia Thursday night has died.

Just after 10 p.m., Xenia police responded to the area of Cincinnati and North Miami avenues on a report of a pedestrian strike.

A preliminary inestigation revealed a silver or white vehicle was traveling south on Cincinnati Avenue when it hit the man as he was crossing the street, according to a press release from police.

Explore1 dead, 3 injured in one of 2 crashes where CareFlight was called in Clark County

The vehicle did not stop and continued south on Cincinnati Avenue.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released an image from a video camera. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a message at the department’s tip line at 937-347-1623.

In Other News
1
Breaking a national trend, Centerville schools use new curriculum to...
2
Robert Furnas: Meet the Troy native who helped make Arbor Day a...
3
Project Hero in Xenia aims to help injured veterans, first responders...
4
Full campsite at Caesar Ford Park will be new feature for Greene County
5
Area schools removing barriers to career tech programs

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top