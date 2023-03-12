Man killed in stabbing at Englewood auto parts factory; suspect in custody

Englewood Police officials said they responded to Hematite Inc. at 300 Lau Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on a report of a person not breathing. The facility is in the area north of Salem Avenue and east of Hoke Road, just off I-70.

Arriving officers located the victim inside the building, bleeding from the abdomen. They attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene, according to a police statement.