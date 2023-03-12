X
Man killed in stabbing at Englewood auto parts factory; suspect in custody

One man is in custody after a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning at an auto parts manufacturing plant in Englewood.

Englewood Police officials said they responded to Hematite Inc. at 300 Lau Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on a report of a person not breathing. The facility is in the area north of Salem Avenue and east of Hoke Road, just off I-70.

Arriving officers located the victim inside the building, bleeding from the abdomen. They attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene, according to a police statement.

Englewood Police said they determined the man had been the victim of a homicide, and took one person into custody.

Police did not identify the suspect, saying formal charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office on Monday.

The Dayton Daily News generally does not identify suspects of crimes before they have been formally charged. Montgomery County Jail records do show a 37-year-old man arrested at 300 Lau early Sunday morning on a preliminary count of murder.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

