Man on the run after trio escapes Community Correctional Center in Lebanon
Crime & Law
By
Updated 21 minutes ago

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who escaped from the Community Correctional Center in Lebanon with two others early Wednesday morning.

Glynis Thompson, 37, reportedly escaped from the Community Correctional Center, 5234 state Route 63, around 1:40 a.m. with two other inmates. The trio breached a window and then fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other two were taken into custody by Monroe police shortly after they escaped and are now being held in the Warren County Jail.

Thompson did not have any weapons on him when he escaped, but his access to weapons isn’t known, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees Thompson should call 911 immediately. He has active warrants for his arrest and should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson has multiple tattoos, including two tear drops near his right eye, a cross near his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo with women and wings. He is 5′9 and approximately 200 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Thompson’s location should call 911 or Detective Brandon Abshear with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1586 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

The Community Correctional Center is operated by the Talbert House and houses probationable felony offenders for up to six months.

