Man pleads guilty to home break-in, child rape in Miami County

Police say woman caught him in the act and chased him off; Hartman faces life in prison at November sentencing

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man who broke into a Piqua house in June and sexually assaulted a 3-year-old child pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony rape and one count of felony aggravated burglary.

Jesse D. Hartman, 34, of Piqua, made the plea as part of an agreement in which a third felony rape count was dismissed in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

He faces a sentence of life in prison without parole or life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. Sentencing will be Nov. 17 before Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Hartman was arrested by Piqua police following an investigation into a woman’s report early June 16 that she found a stranger in an upstairs bedroom of her home sexually assaulting a child. The woman said she grabbed and hit the man and chased him from the house and down the street.

A trial in the case against Hartman was scheduled to begin Oct. 24. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

In Other News
1
Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting death
2
Kettering police investigating animal cruelty video making rounds on...
3
WATCH: Video shows moments after Kettering off-duty officer shoots man...
4
Vandalia man gets probation in attack of man he mistook for someone...
5
Series of Troy, Tipp City vehicle break-ins prompts police warning

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top