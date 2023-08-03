Man pleads to reduced charge in Troy park shooting; final trial in case upcoming

TROY — A Columbus man who was one of six people indicted in an Aug. 24, 2022, shooting of a man at Troy City Park pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted tampering with evidence Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Aundrey Payne, 48, originally was charged with felony attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, conspiracy and felonious assault. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal in which Payne waived a grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to felony attempted tampering with evidence. Also as part of the deal, a seven-month prison sentence will be recommended.

The plea was accepted by Judge Stacy Wall, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 11. Payne remains in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The man was shot in the chest the afternoon of Aug. 24, and has recovered. Police said the incident was drug-related. The alleged shooter in the incident is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

