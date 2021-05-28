Man sentenced to at least 33 years for attempted murder in Fairborn

Dwyer was sentenced to 10 to 15 years for attempted murder, eight years for aggravated robbery and six years for felonious assault, according to court records. Each conviction also came with a mandatory three-year firearm specification. All of the sentences will be served consecutively.

“This case calls for consecutive sentences not just because of the violent felony offenses James Dwyer is convicted of committing, but also because of the cold, calculated manner in which he committed those offenses and the callous indifference he displayed while committing the offenses,” read court records signed by a judge.