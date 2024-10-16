Man seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree in Greene County

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after an SUV hit a tree in Greene County.
Around 11:41 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was going west on West Spring Valley Paintersville Road when the SUV went off the road near Elam Road in Spring Valley Twp.
The SUV crashed into a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Twp. Fire Department and W & W Automotive and Towing assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
