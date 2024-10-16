Breaking: Dayton police: 18-year-old accidentally shot in face in stable condition

Man seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree in Greene County

17 minutes ago
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after an SUV hit a tree in Greene County.

Around 11:41 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was going west on West Spring Valley Paintersville Road when the SUV went off the road near Elam Road in Spring Valley Twp.

The SUV crashed into a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Twp. Fire Department and W & W Automotive and Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

