Man suffers minor injuries after crashing aircraft into tree in Darke County

A Bradford man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after he reportedly crash a powered aircraft into a tree in Darke County Monday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m. Darke County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road on a report of an aircraft crash.

A preliminary investigation showed a 37-year-old man operating a 1988 Buckeye Dream Machine lost control of the aircraft and crashed into a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. An internet search of a Buckeye Dream Machine showed the air craft is a powered parachute.

The man was trapped in the aircraft and suspended about 15 feet in the tree, according to a press release. Greenville City Fire Department freed the man by using a ladder truck.

Tri Village-Rescue Services treated him for injuries at the scene before he was taken to Wayne Health Care. Liberty Township Fire Department also responded to assist.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.