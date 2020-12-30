Man who ‘terrorized’ family during armed home invasion heads to prison

Officers apprehended Pattson on Dec. 5, 2019, following a brief foot chase when he crashed a different stolen car, according to the release.

Pattson was convicted Nov. 25 of two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of kidnapping, two counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of cruelty to companion animals, one count of receiving stolen property and two counts of aggravated menacing.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a range of 12 to 15 years in prison.

The case against his co-defendant Jarrelle Anderson is pending and will be set for trial at a later date.