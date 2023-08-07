Man, woman accused of attempting to break into Dayton woman’s apartment

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after they reportedly tried to break into another woman’s apartment in Dayton last month.

Travon D. Thomas, 25, and Cassie Serrice Jones-Hufford, 41, were charged with one count each of felonious assault and attempt to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of improper discharge of firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around noon on July 29, Thomas and Jones-Hufford reportedly tried to break into another woman’s residence in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue.

Jones-Hufford kicked at the back door multiple times in an attempt to break it, according to an affidavit. Once she kicked the door in the resident started shooting at Jones-Hufford.

“She believed [Jones-Hufford] was trying to break into her apartment in order to harm her,” the affidavit read.

Thomas then returned fire at the woman.

“Thomas and Jones-Hufford and two vehicles full of individuals who arrived with them fled,” the court documents read.

When police arrived, they found several spent shell casings in the apartment parking lot, as well as two more casings near the woman’s apartment. There were several bullet holes in the brick outside the apartment and inside, according to court records. Cameras at the complex reportedly captured the shooting.

Jones-Hufford and Thomas were arrested Monday morning, according to jail booking records.