Manslaughter plea approved for Dayton drug trafficker in Miami County

Jamell M. Carter, 29, made the pleas in the Dec. 12, 2020, death of Nicholas M. Walker, 29, at a Troy apartment. Carter previously had been charged in the death in county Municipal Court and subsequently indicted, but the case was dismissed by prosecutors reserving the right to refile it.

In addition, Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound in a separate incident in March 2022.