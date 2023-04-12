Manslaughter plea approved for Dayton drug trafficker in Miami County

TROY — A Dayton man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Miami County court to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs, a fentanyl-related compound, in the December 2020 death of a man in Troy.
Jamell M. Carter, 29, made the pleas in the Dec. 12, 2020, death of Nicholas M. Walker, 29, at a Troy apartment. Carter previously had been charged in the death in county Municipal Court and subsequently indicted, but the case was dismissed by prosecutors reserving the right to refile it.
In addition, Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound in a separate incident in March 2022.
The pleas were made as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in which a recommendation will be made to the judge for a three-year minimum and 4.5-year maximum term for the involuntary manslaughter charge and concurrent sentences on the remaining charges.
Judge Stacy Wall accepted Carter’s pleas in county Common Pleas Court. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for May 22.
