Mass food distribution to take place at Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow

A mass food distribution scheduled for Tuesday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. aims to help Miami Valley residents in need of food assistance.
The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on North Dixie Drive. Attendees are asked to not line up until noon.
Fresh produce, dairy, chicken and other food will be provided for free.
Dayton Children’s Hospital, CareSource and four other Ohio-managed care plans are sponsoring the event and will also volunteer to help pass out food.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will also offer free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”
Anyone with questions about the mass food distribution can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.