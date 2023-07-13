X

Medical helicopter called after crash in Darke County

18 minutes ago

A medical helicopter was called after a crash in Greenville Township, Darke County Wednesday evening.

Darke County dispatchers confirmed that the crash was reported at 8:16 p.m. in the 5600 block of U.S. 36, and that CareFlight was requested to respond.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

