Medical helicopter called after crash in Darke County

A medical helicopter was called after a crash in Greenville Township, Darke County Wednesday evening.
Darke County dispatchers confirmed that the crash was reported at 8:16 p.m. in the 5600 block of U.S. 36, and that CareFlight was requested to respond.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
