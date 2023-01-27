Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The double decker buses have large panoramic windows with power outlets at every seat. Every bus has wi-fi and onboard restrooms.

Riders are allowed one piece of luggage and one carry-on bag.

When is Megabus coming to Dayton?

Dayton’s service launched this week.

Where do I catch the bus in Dayton?

Megabus is partnering with Miller Transportation for a stop at 5136 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

What cities can I travel to and from Dayton on a Megabus?

The company’s new service will connect Dayton to Columbus and Chicago.

Megabus’ website indicates Dayton-area residents also can travel to four Indiana cities: South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Richmond.

What if you get hungry on a trip?

Riders are encouraged to bring snacks. On longer trips, (usually over five hours), buses may stop at rest areas that have access to vending machines.

How much does a Megabus trip cost?

Megabus offers city-to-city tickets for as low as $1. To get a ticket at that price, however, you many need to book well in advance.

A one-way trip to Columbus on the morning of Jan. 25 cost about $25.

A one-way trip from Dayton to Chicago would take about seven and a half hours and would cost about $90.