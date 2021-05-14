Memorial Day tornadoes: What’s happened to you since the storms? Let us know

It’s been nearly two years since the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes impacted thousands of people in our community. The Dayton Daily News would like to hear from tornado survivors and volunteers who helped with the recovery effort — whatever your experience.
What would you like readers to know about the past two years? Tell us by filling out the form below.
Some questions to consider:
- Is your family still coping with difficulties or did recovery come swiftly for you and your family? Why?
- Were you forced to relocate from a longtime home and want to move back where you lived before the tornadoes?
- Has your neighborhood built back stronger or is progress elusive? Why?
Let us know. Reporter Chris Stewart can also be reached at Chris.Stewart@coxinc.com.