Mental health resource fair aimed at sharing local services, breaking stigma

Mental health resources will be available during an event tomorrow aimed at breaking the stigma around mental illness.
From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition and Haven Behavioral Hospital will raise awareness surrounding mental health at 1 Elizabeth Place in Dayton.
“With one in five Americans living with a mental health condition, it is imperative that we bring awareness to these issues by talking openly with our friends, families and neighbors about how and where they can find the support and services they need,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.
The sheriff’s office will be at the event sharing local mental health resources and advice on how to talk to loved ones about improving mental health. Medical providers from Elizabeth Place Medical Center will also be there discussing the services offered. Haven Behavioral Health’s therapy dog, Banjo will also attend with his handler Mary.
