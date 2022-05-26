BreakingNews
Dayton corruption probe: What happened with all defendants after years of court cases
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mental health resource fair aimed at sharing local services, breaking stigma

Banjo, a therapy dog for Haven Behavioral Hospital will be at a mental health resource fair Friday, May 27, 2022. Photo courtesy Haven Behavioral Hospital.

caption arrowCaption
Banjo, a therapy dog for Haven Behavioral Hospital will be at a mental health resource fair Friday, May 27, 2022. Photo courtesy Haven Behavioral Hospital.

Local News
By
21 minutes ago

Mental health resources will be available during an event tomorrow aimed at breaking the stigma around mental illness.

From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition and Haven Behavioral Hospital will raise awareness surrounding mental health at 1 Elizabeth Place in Dayton.

“With one in five Americans living with a mental health condition, it is imperative that we bring awareness to these issues by talking openly with our friends, families and neighbors about how and where they can find the support and services they need,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The sheriff’s office will be at the event sharing local mental health resources and advice on how to talk to loved ones about improving mental health. Medical providers from Elizabeth Place Medical Center will also be there discussing the services offered. Haven Behavioral Health’s therapy dog, Banjo will also attend with his handler Mary.

In Other News
1
New center that helps people in crisis finds Dayton home
2
Motorcyclist identified in deadly Harrison Twp. crash
3
Memorial Day 2022: Events planned in Dayton area
4
Air Force announces new senior leaders at Wright-Patt
5
Miamisburg company selects Wright-Patt Credit Union

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top