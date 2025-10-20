Mercy Health gala next month to benefit neurosurgery services in Clark, Champaign counties

“Our gala is a cherished tradition that brings the community together for a memorable night while supporting the future of local health care,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties. “It’s always inspiring to see so many friends and neighbors gather in the spirit of generosity and shared purpose.”

The event will be 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, with valet parking available. A gourmet dinner will be served, as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres during a night of music and dancing.

There will be a raffle for a $2,500 prize and a silent dinner and live auction.

Neuroscience at Mercy Health in Springfield has been expanding, with its stroke program recently earning Gold Plus with Target Stroke Honor Roll status from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, along with Gold recognition for Rural Stroke Centers in Urbana. The hospital added a vascular and interventional neurology program in 2023 and offers 24/7 access to advanced interventions and diagnostic and treatment options for AVMs, carotid artery stenosis and brain aneurysms, according to the release.

Mercy Health recently added two board-certified neurosurgeons to the team, opening new spine/neurosurgery practices in Springfield and Dayton. Treatments like minimally invasive spine surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery for some brain tumors and expanded general neurology and acute care services are also now available.

Mercy Health also invested in EEG, advanced imaging, navigation platforms, AI technology and expanding its sleep center, according to the release.

“The support from this year’s Gala will directly enhance our ability to provide the highest level of neurological and neurosurgical care right here in our community,” said Chase Collins, director of neurologist services for Mercy Health – Springfield. “From advanced stroke interventions to complex spine and brain surgeries, these investments in equipment and technology will help our teams deliver innovative, life-saving care close to home where patients are surrounded by their families and support systems.” To buy gala tickets, go to givebsmhspringfield.ejoinme.org/EscapetoParadise2025.