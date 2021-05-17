Man accused of using Social Security number of disabled Warren County man

The defendant, who is a citizen of Mexico, allegedly used the victim’s identity, date of birth and Social Security number to obtain an Ohio driver’s license in the victim’s name. In actuality, the victim does not reside in Ohio.

Arroyo-Alonso allegedly obtained a criminal record while using the victim’s identity.

Using another person’s Social Security number is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General; the U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Secret Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and Hamilton Twp. police.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.