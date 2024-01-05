Miami County adjusts childcare spending plan amid struggle to add capacity

The CIC will evaluate opportunities to assist with that effort, said Richard Osgood, county Development Director. A different approach is planned to include working more directly with contractors for facility upgrades instead of working with potential care providers, he said.

The county commission in April 2022 contracted with Comprehensive Community Childcare Organization Inc., doing business as 4C for Children of Cincinnati, for $342,850 to provide resources for existing and future childcare centers and home programs in the county.

Although federal ARPA program requirements in the initial agreement called for use of the funds by Dec. 31, 2023, the transfer agreement includes extension of the deadline for funding use to Dec. 31, 2026.

As of last week, 58 more childcare seats had been created in the county under the program.

Forty-six of the seats were added at Piqua Christian daycare, while two new home care operations were established, each to accommodate six children. Paige Runion of 4C for Children discussed those spaces, saying money was used for recruitment, materials, training and resources.

Plans are being solidified for up to 40 spaces initially for a childcare program at the Troy Lutheran Church, Osgood said. 4C handled the preliminary work for that operation to be ready for licensing and operations, he said. Another 50 spaces could be created in a second phase, he said.

A full accounting of how the nearly $100,000 spent was used has not yet been provided to the county by 4C for Children. A report has been promised by Jan. 24, said Michael Clarey, the county commissioners chief executive officer.

Childcare remains an “urgent issue” for the county, Clarey said, noting that a soon-to-be-released Workforce Needs Assessment highlights childcare as a top need, along with affordable housing and transportation.

A public presentation on the needs assessment is being planned for coming weeks.

