Miami County author’s book stems from dream

TIPP CITY – There were many times in the process of writing her first book that Patricia Simmons wanted to throw it in the trash.

But, as with larger challenges of life, Simmons didn’t let the temptation prevail. She persevered over several years and, in the end, is happy with the results of her labors.

“Hopes Ignites” what Simmons described as a faith-based sci fi romance novel, was published earlier this year. She’s now in the process of promoting her book while also writing a sequel.

She’ll be at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, to read from the book and sign copies.

The book, which had its beginnings in a dream, was in the works since the early 2000s. “It has morphed quite a bit, it has a different title. Every time I thought it was done, I would find I was not done,” Simmons said.

Along the way, the book at times was on hold because of life happenings including the death of her husband, a move out of state and back, work, another marriage and other family matters.

As she wrote, she would have family, friends, men from her church and others read “Hope Ignites.”

She wanted a tasteful story in a sometimes very graphic world, Simmons said. “It is like a Doris Day romance novel. I don’t have that explicit stuff that is out there. It is tasteful. It has fun, sadness, everything a good book has,” she said.

She likes to write next to a window in her home, where she can look out and see nature at work. She tries to write something every day.

Simmons has a bachelor’s degree from Asbury College and a master’s from Antioch McGregor. She has experience teaching special education and the author of poetry and a children’s book. She wanted to next tackle the book, and is glad she did. Among those who have encouraged her is her husband of 11 years, Greg Simmons, she said.

“It is a fun book. I am not shy about standing behind it. I love it,” she said. Work on the sequel is well underway.

She also “dabbles” in painting and likes to garden, Simmons said. She hopes her writing helps inspire people to do something for themselves.

“They are never too old to go after it,” she said. “I want people to know they have something great to offer, and should go forward.

“I want to let people know that you don’t have to be perfect to make an impact in someone else’s life. I want to be a positive, to be a light”

The book is available on Amazon.com and bookstores, where it can be found on the computer of offerings.

