Miami County Fair deemed a grand success

CONCORD TWP., Miami County – The 2023 Miami County Fair opened Aug. 11 with the dedication of the renovated Grandstand and new fair leadership.

In the end, the year was a success despite a couple of days of rain that impacted Kids Day events and other activities, said Michelle Green, president of the county Agricultural Society.

“There were some days that were down significantly from last year (like Monday and Tuesday), but other days (like Wednesday and Thursday) made up for the bad weather days,” Green said.

Gate receipt totals for the fair that ran from Aug. 11 through 17 showed $129,980 for 2023. That compared with $126,113 in 2022.

“We appreciate the continued support from the community for the Fair, Ag Society and the youth of this county,” she said.

A major part of the fair is the Junior Fair involving area youth.

The 4-H program is overseen by the county Ohio State University Extension Office staff.

This year, more than 600 youth were eligible for participation in 4-H projects, said Jessica Adams of the Extension Office staff. There also were 132 volunteers and 76 children participating in the Cloverbuds program for those age give and enrolled in kindergarten.

The agriculture society underwent several changes during the past year due to an investigation into alleged unlawful interest in a public contract by a previous fair official. Charges were filed, then dismissed while state auditors review the fairgrounds’ books. Prosecutors in dismissing the charge reserved the right to refile.

The fairgrounds itself underwent changes before this year’s, probably the biggest being renovation of the more than 100-year-old grandstand.

The more than $3.5 million project was planned and overseen by WDC Group of Springfield with Midwest Maintenance of Piqua contracted to do the work.

“We are more than thankful for the investment our County Commissioners made in the renovation of the Grandstand. It gives us the opportunity to plan more events presented by the Ag Society and outside vendors,” Green said.

Other projects this year included a new perimeter fence around the fairgrounds, an updated kitchen range hood at the Cove Springs Grange and repairs to a barn roof from damage caused by a tornado that moved through the area earlier this year.

The Agricultural Society hopes the grandstand renovations, which included new lighting and sound systems will help in rental of the facility for more events, Green said.

The fair board is looking at a small-scale fall festival this year but does not have any definite plans at this point, Green said.

