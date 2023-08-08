Miami County Foundation goes to online application only

The Miami County Foundation has launched an online grant application portal for the convenience of applicants beginning with the 2023 Fall Grant Cycle. Paper application packets will no longer be accepted.

The Miami County Foundation has issued more than $9 million in grant awards to local non-profit organizations, churches, schools and municipalities since 1985. Applicants must first register their organization in the grant portal prior to completing an online application. Instructions and a link to the grant portal can be found at www.miamicountyfoundation.org/grants. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER

STAUNTON TWP.

Road closed for tree trimming

A section of Piqua-Troy Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for tree trimming work, according to the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

Piqua-Troy Road will be closed between Rusk and Peterson roads beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through 4 p.m. Thursday.

For questions, contact 937-440-5656.

TIPP CITY

City buys land for substation

Tipp City Council voted Monday to buy property at 4155 Peters Road to use as the site of the city’s fourth electric substation. The request was to buy nine acres for the substation and associated transmission line for $270,000 plus any closing costs.

The city has been working since 2019 to acquire land for the project from owner Donald Stine, said City Manager Tim Eggleston. Once the land is in hand, work will be initiated on the final project design before bidding and construction. The project is expected to take up to two years to complete.