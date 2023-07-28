Miami County highway dedicated to sheriff’s deputy Morris, who was shot in 1972

Family members of Sheriff Sgt. William “Bill” Morris, a Miami County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty Nov. 22, 1972, near Tipp City, were among those attending an unveiling Thursday of a sign designating a section of Ohio 55 just west of Troy in honor of Morris.

The stretch of highway named for Morris goes west to near the Ohio 48 intersection near Ludlow Falls and West Milton.

Morris answered a call near Tipp City of two teens attempting to steal a car on Floral Acres Drive off County Road 25-A, according to previous Cox news coverage. Morris, 42 at the time and a father of five, was shot and killed by one of the two boys.

Also at Thursday’s unveiling were retired Deputy Billy Ray, sheriff’s office representatives and State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), pictured on the ladder just after the unveiling.

A ceremony followed at a nearby church where Ray, Huffman and current Sheriff Dave Duchak were among speakers. The memorial highway naming was approved recently by the Ohio General Assembly.