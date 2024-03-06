Miami County man faces 29 felony charges in child sex case

Davis pleaded not guilty.

Judge Stacy Wall said the bail amount was set in part due to considerations of Davis, who previously lived out of state, as a flight risk and a danger to the public. A three-day trial has been scheduled to begin April 10.

Davis faces the following charges: 10 counts of sexual battery, six counts of endangering children, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The charges allegedly involved two minor females and occurred between June 2022 and December 2023.