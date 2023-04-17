Miami County man faces high bail after sex charges involving 14-year-old girl

TROY — Bail was set at $350,000 cash or surety Friday for a West Milton man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and making a video of the activity.
Cody A.M. Smith, 30, faces felony charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in alleged Thursday, April 13, incidents in Troy.
A police report stated authorities were called to check on the welfare of a teen and found her and Smith at a Troy motel. The video allegedly was found on Smith’s phone.
Bail was ordered in Miami County Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing for Smith is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.
In Other News
1
Pilots, NTSB give no answer why plane veered off Dayton airport runway
2
Butler Twp. officer charged, Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio...
3
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
4
New owner buys Newmark Drive corporate headquarters for $6.2 million
5
Police: SWAT standoff ends after man dies in Kettering
About the Author