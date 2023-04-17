BreakingNews
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
X

Miami County man faces high bail after sex charges involving 14-year-old girl

Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD

Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

TROY — Bail was set at $350,000 cash or surety Friday for a West Milton man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and making a video of the activity.

Cody A.M. Smith, 30, faces felony charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in alleged Thursday, April 13, incidents in Troy.

A police report stated authorities were called to check on the welfare of a teen and found her and Smith at a Troy motel. The video allegedly was found on Smith’s phone.

Bail was ordered in Miami County Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing for Smith is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.

In Other News
1
Pilots, NTSB give no answer why plane veered off Dayton airport runway
2
Butler Twp. officer charged, Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio...
3
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
4
New owner buys Newmark Drive corporate headquarters for $6.2 million
5
Police: SWAT standoff ends after man dies in Kettering

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top